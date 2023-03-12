Suhakam backs govt proposal to decriminalise minor drug offences

KUCHING (March 12): The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) fully supports the government’s proposal to decriminalise minor drug offences by providing rehabilitation and in the sphere of education, secondary education would be compulsory for all children.

Its chairman Prof Dato Dr Rahmat Mohamad said such a proposal is in line with the commission’s proposal on prison reform.

“The proposed drug law reform would assist in reducing overcrowding issues in prisons and provide a more humane and holistic solution to minor drug offenders instead of incarceration.

“Any form of jail sentence is a stigma and brings along a host of social problems within the family and community,” he said in a statement.

In tandem with drug law reforms, Rahmat asserted that there is an urgent need to enhance prison reforms to address other issues such as access to healthcare, education, and vocational training for prisoners, as well as addressing issues related to prison conditions and the treatment of prisoners.

Similarly, he said the Ministry of Education’s decision to make secondary education compulsory and available freely for all children is a significant step towards promoting equal opportunity and addressing the gender issues relating to child marriages.

“By making secondary education compulsory, the government would ensure that every child in Malaysia, irrespective of their socioeconomic background, has access to education up to finishing secondary school.

“Access to education is a fundamental human right, and it’s crucial for the development and well-being of individuals and society,” he stressed.

Rahmat thus called for greater participation from all stakeholders to ensure effective and comprehensive drafting of new laws.

As a National Human Rights Institution, he said Suhakam is committed to assisting the government to implement human rights reforms in a timely manner.