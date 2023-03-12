Temple distributes 1,000 packs of rice in celebration of deity’s birthday

KUCHING (March 12): The management of Hong San Si Temple at Wayang Street here has arranged for the distribution of 1,000 packs of rice as a charity programme run in connection with the grand birthday celebration of the ‘Seng Ong Kong’ deity.

Today, 500 packs were given away to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) during a ceremony at the Old Bazaar Cafe opposite the temple.

The remaining 500 packs would be distributed tomorrow.

The recipients who were present yesterday were the representatives of Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng, Sarawak Tongxin Shantang Sarawak, New Century Lions Club of Kuching Emerald and Mile 12 Children’s Home.

After that, came the ‘welcoming’ performance conducted by dragon and lion dance troupes, meant to usher in the two ‘deities’ arriving at the Hong San Si Temple.

The idol of the deity ‘Mazhu’ was from Muara Tebas Chinese Temple, while the other idol for ‘Seng Ong Kong’ – also known as ‘Xiong Kong’ to some – was from a Taoist temple in Sabah. Both were specially brought in for the celebration here.

A grand procession would be run today in celebration of ‘Seng Ong Kong’ deity’s birthday.

Commencing at around 5pm, the parade is set to involve over 150 contingents and the route begins at the Wayang Street temple.

Among those present at the rice distribution yesterday were Kuching Hokkien Association secretary-general Kapitan Tan Kok Chiang, treasurer-general Ngu Choo Kiong, Chinese Temples Management Committee chief Ricky Hu, and Hong San Si Temple management head Ho Ho Boon.