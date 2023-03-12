Two crocs escape after enclosure at Matang Wildlife Centre damaged following heavy rain

KUCHING (March 12): Two crocodiles have escaped after their enclosure at the Matang Wildlife Centre was damaged following a heavy rain yesterday evening.

The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in a Facebook post today, said the two crocodiles are about 10-foot and 16-foot long.

“Villagers especially at Kampung Rayu and those who are living near the Matang Wildlife Centre are advised to extra precaution,” it added.

SFC also called upon the public to not panic as they are working together with the local authorities to monitor and track down the crocodiles.

Those with any information pertaining to the crocodiles are advised to call 019-8859996 (Kuching).