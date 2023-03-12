Van driver killed in collision with workers’ bus at Bintulu-Samalaju coastal road

BINTULU (March 12): A van driver was killed after his vehicle collided with a workers’ bus at Bintulu- Samalaju coastal road this morning.

The deceased was identified as a 37-year-old Toh Yong Teck.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said they were notified about the incident at 7.41am and firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a workers’ bus collided with a van, and both drivers were pinned to their seats,” he said in a statement.

Wan Kamaruddin said the firefighters managed to extricate the victims using a special tool.

He added that the the van driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 39-year-old bus driver escaped with leg injuries and was sent to Bintulu Hospital for treatment.

The body of a van driver was handed over to the police for further action.