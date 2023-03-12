Women’s Ministry, Dept ‘pivotal’ during times of crisis, says Deputy SS

KUCHING (March 12): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKMS) and Sarawak Women and Family Department (JWKS) play a pivotal role when incidents such as floods strike, said Datu Buckland Bangik.

According to a statement by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas), the Deputy State Secretary (Administration) said people who are affected have high expectations of the government’s services especially when in such situations.

“We are currently experiencing the northeast monsoon which can cause floods and landslides due to the continuous heavy rains.

“The readiness, commitment and time of personnel under the ministry and its various departments are especially important during this crucial period.

“The people have high expectations of our services particularly in these situations,” he said at the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development’s Townhall Session held at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here on Friday.

During the session, Buckland also stressed on the importance that Sarawak civil servants digest the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 initiative by the Sarawak government.

He suggested that the ministry’s staff be proactive in participating in dialogue session or talks related to PCDS 2030 in order to gain a deeper understanding.

Earlier, Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad said the ministry and its departments remain committed in applying a culture of urgency and service delivery at all levels.

“This shared value needs to be applied to all the ministry, JKMS and JWKS personnel so that immediate action on issues especially in terms of delivering services and assistance to the people,” she said.

Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit director Datu Dr Chai Khin Chung, Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman, Kuching Resident Fathi Hambali, and Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarawak director Abdul Wahab Rahim also spoke at the session.

Also present was JKMS director Adana Jed.