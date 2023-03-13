Aussie siblings top seeds of Premier Sarawak Cup ITF World Tennis Tour

KUCHING (March 13): Australian siblings Hayden and Emerson Jones are the top seeds of the 38th Premier Sarawak Cup ITF World Tennis Tour Junior J300 (J1), which kicks off today.

Hayden, 16, is first seed in the Boys category, by virtue of him being No 30 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior ranking for boys, while Emerson, 14, is seeded first in the Girls category based on her rank of 29 in the ITF Junior Girls.

Several Australian news reports hail the siblings as ‘up and coming tennis players, having represented Team Australia in several junior tournaments’.

Meanwhile, the match schedule was made yesterday at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Centre here after the signing-in of players entering the tournament and the completion of qualifying matches played over last weekend.

Hayden, Emerson and the other higher-seeded players have received byes and would only play in the second round today.

There would be four Malaysians in action for the first-round matches: D Suresh Kumar in the Boys category, and Shihomi Li Xuan Leong and Soo Hui Yii in the Girls category.

Suresh is up against Elesin Makar (Russia), while Shihomi’s opponent is Ashley Kate (Australia) and Soo is up against American player Ria Bhakta.

On the other hand, Malaysia’s emerging tennis talent Jo-Leen Saw, is seeded 12 in the Girls category and will only see action in the second round after receiving a bye.

All matches will be played at the SLTA Centre, Jalan Crookshank here.

Apart from Australia, Malaysia, Russia and USA, the other participating countries are China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Nicaragua, Lebanon, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, Switzerland, Vietnam, Slovakia, Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei, Italy, France, Belgium, Turkiye and Czech Republic.