Budget 2023 shows unity govt’s commitment towards equal partnership, says Sim

SIBU (March 13): Budget 2023 shows real and actual commitment of the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim towards an equal partnership with Sabah and Sarawak based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim.

Citing the special grant allocation under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, he said the amount was an increase from RM16 million to RM300 million for Sarawak.

“It is insufficient but through the increase from RM16 million to RM300 million, we can see that finally there is real and actual commitment from the federal government towards this equal partnership with Sabah and Sarawak.

“It was towards the end of the prime minister’s speech when he made the special announcement. I was surprised when he announced an additional allocation of RM600 million for small-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak in the form of grants and micro-credits last week.

“Overall allocation for Sarawak has increased from RM4.6 billion to RM5.6 billion with an extra RM1 billion for development expenditure,” he said when officiating the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak annual convention at a hotel here yesterday.

Among those present were DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker and Lanang MP Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol and DAP Sarawak treasurer Chiew Chiu Sing.

According to Sim, the government’s commitment in recognising the rights of Sabah and Sarawak was because of the firm stand on the issue by DAP, especially DAP Sarawak.

Sim, who is DAP national organising secretary, called on DAP and its Pakatan Harapan partners to continue working hard for the people and to continue being the voice of conscience for the people.

“Continue to speak up for the people whether you are in the opposition or government.

“Finally, DAP Sarawak must be the last bastion to prevent extremist politics playing on race and religion issues not only in Sarawak but throughout the country,” he said.