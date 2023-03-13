CM urges committees to empower development of women

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 13): The seven committees created under the Sabah Women’s Advisory Council (MPWS) are urged to help the government empower the development of women in the state, especially in rural areas.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said this includes carrying out more activities that can improve the socio-economic status of women throughout the state.

“MPWS through these seven committees needs to intensify efforts to create programs that benefit women and increase their economic resources.

“I want MPWS to focus on efforts to increase their sources of income, especially women who are traders or entrepreneurs involved in the Small and Medium Industry (IKS).

“The state and federal governments have been providing a lot of assistance to help traders in the country, and in this regard, MPWS through their relevant committees can help spread all forms of assistance to the people as a whole,” he said at the swearing-in ceremony of the chairpersons and members of MPWS for the 2023-2024 session at the Chief Minister’s Office at Menara Kinabalu, here, on Monday.

The seven sub-committees created under the MPWS are Economy, Education, Social, Health, Law, Gender, Women and Media. They aim to mobilize efforts and advance the prosperity of the people, especially women.

Commenting further, Hajiji also wants MPWS to act as a think-tank to program and implement policies that can unify efforts towards advancing women in the state.

He said this is to ensure that women in the state are not left behind in the current development and progress brought by the government.

“We want women to be more competitive and knowledgeable so that they continue to progress simultaneously with the changes and development of the country. Towards that direction, MPWS also bears the responsibility,” he said.

Hajiji said the state government has allocated RM5.83 million to the Sabah Women’s Affairs Department this year to finance various leadership and women’s development programs.

“The micro-loan facility for women will continue with an allocation of RM10 million channeled to Yayasan Usaha Maju (YUM).

“Women’s development is one of the important agendas that the government focuses on in the context of state development,” he said.

He also hoped that the 12 members appointed to lead the MPWS for the 2023-2024 session would contribute ideas, time and energy to best implement the women’s development agenda in Sabah.

Meanwhile, 12 MPWS Principal Members for the 2023-2024 Session who were sworn in are its chairwoman Datuk Dr Tarsiah TZ Taman, deputy chairwoman Baiyah Ag Mahmon, chairwoman of the legal committee Datuk Noraini Idris, chairwoman of the education committee Datin Malianah Ugau, chairman of the social committee Assoc Prof Dr Muhammad Idris Bullare, and chairwoman of the women and media committee, Eliza Goh.

Deputy chairwoman of the economic committee Datuk Redonah Bahanda, chairman of the health committee Dr Jiloris Frederick Dong, deputy chairwoman of the health committee Dr Nirmal Kaur, deputy chairwoman of the education committee Assoc Prof Dr Imelda Albert Gisip, deputy chairwoman of the the gender committee Fahziaton Ag Samd, and deputy chairwoman of the legal committee Rosemary Ahping.

Also present were the State Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Datuk James Ratib, State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, State Assistant Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Datuk Flovia Ng, and director of the Sabah Women’s Affairs Department, Haslina Ismai.