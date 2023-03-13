Colourful grand procession parades through Kuching city’s streets for Seng Ong Kong deity’s birthday

KUCHING (March 13): A total of 159 lion and dragon dance troupes as well as decorated vehicles from various Chinese associations took part in the grand procession to celebrate the Seng Ong Kong deity’s birthday today.

Led by a 181-foot long ‘Fire Dragon’ made from bound grass – carried by 24 individuals – the procession set out from the Hong San Si temple at Wayang Street here at 5pm.

Some 3,500 individuals and 40 vehicles were involved in the entire procession.

Kuching city’s streets were crowded with devotees, curious onlookers and tourists alike, all eager to watch the colourful procession, which covered the route from Wayang Street to Jalan Tabuan, Jalan Ban Hock, Sri Aman Roundabout, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Bukit Mata, Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Gambier, Lebuh Market, Jalan Kho Hun Yeang, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Carpenter, Jalan Ewe Hai and back at Hong San Si Temple.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng were among the guests present at the temple.

Meanwhile, Kuching Hokkien Association president Dato Richard Wee said the deity’s birthday celebration could again be held on a grand scale after being halted for over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are glad this event has not only gotten the attention of the state’s Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts but also the recognition of the Unit for Other Religions and was given an allocation for it,” he said.

The birthday of Seng Ong Kong is celebrated on the 22nd day of the second lunar month every year, and the deity is also known as ‘Xiong Kong’.

The grand procession associated with the deity’s birthday is also one of the major cultural events in Kuching.