Cops seek driver in fatal Jalan Kuching-Serian hit-and-run

KUCHING (March 13): Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a senior citizen at KM80, Jalan Kuching-Serian early today.

In a statement, Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis identified the victim as Singgot Lumba, aged 67.

He said a report on an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle was received at around 6.20am.

“The incident occurred when the victim was crossing the road from the left side heading to Sri Aman. The victim is believed to have been knocked down by an unidentified vehicle that came from Serian.

“The victim suffered serious injuries to the head and body. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

Aswandy said villagers travelling on the road discovered the deceased’s body.

The body has since been brought to Serian Hospital for further action, he said.

He called on those with information on the incident to contact S/Insp Adrian Francis on 019-8347530 or 082-874260.

Aswandy added the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.