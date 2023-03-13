Diabetes Malaysia Miri seeks to raise RM400,000 to pay for new centre

MIRI (Feb 13): Diabetes Malaysia Miri branch will hold various fundraisers this year in order to raise sufficient funds to cover the purchase of its new centre.

Chairperson Ting Chiew Moi said the organisation collected close to RM300,000 from last year’s charity concert and public donations, as well as funds from elected representatives.

“We are targeting about RM400,000 to be raised, as the expenses would also cover the centre’s furniture, appliances, and utilities,” she said during the annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

Currently, the new centre, which is an intermediate terraced house located two minutes’ drive from Miri Hospital, is at the foundation stage and would take about two years to complete.

“It is important to inform the public that the actual completion of the house should have been around this year or next year, yet due to the Covid-19 that forced the developer to delay the whole project, we have been waiting, while at the same time, doing a lot of fundraising work.

“Now that the developer told us the construction work to start after the foundation stage, we anticipate it to be ready in two years’ time,” said Ting.

She also shared that the organisation will hold the three-day International Endocrinology in Chinese Medicine 2023, which is expected to involve 300 participants.

The conference will feature experts from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong sharing on Chinese medicine and diabetes treatment.

“Details of the conference are still in discussion and we will inform the media through a proper press conference once everything is confirmed,” she added.

During the AGM, Ting remained as chairperson, along with deputy Abdul Rahim Gani and secretary Teo Kee Hoe, while Esaw Mikir replaced Mary Yong as treasurer.