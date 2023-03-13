Efforts ongoing to find two crocs that escaped from Matang Wildlife Centre enclosure

KUCHING (March 13): Efforts are ongoing to track down the two crocodiles that escaped from their enclosure at the Matang Wildlife Centre (MWC), said Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

In a Facebook post yesterday afternoon, SFC said the reptiles, which are 10-foot and 16-foot long, respectively, are believed to have escaped to the Sungai Rayu area by following the rapid rainwater on Saturday.

SFC said it has conducted search for the crocodiles in the vicinity of the MWC and nearby river tributaries

However, the crocodiles have yet to be found, it added.

SFC said among the measures taken by the SFC included closing the recreation area close to the river, installing crocodile warning signs in the MWC area and its surroundings, carrying out the search operations and installing crocodile traps.

Members of the public who have any information or have spotted the crocodiles, are urged to call the SFC hotline at 019-8859996 (Kuching).