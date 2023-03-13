Europort 2023 seen as platform to learn about green technology for maritime industry

SIBU (March 13): The Sarawak Association of Marine Industries (Samin) is turning to the Netherlands to learn more about the green energy technology applied by their Dutch counterparts.

Towards this end, between 20 and 30 member companies of the association would participate in Europort 2023, to be held in Rotterdam in November.

Hailed as the premier meeting place for those involved in international maritime, the Europort has always been focusing on innovative technology and the complexities in shipbuilding.

Over the past four decades, it has grown into becoming one of the world’s largest maritime business-to-business knowledge and meeting places.

According to Samin president Dr Renco Yong, the exhibition in Rotterdam – touted as the ‘world’s port city’ – serves as a platform for the participants to learn more about incorporating the new power sources into their shipbuilding and designs in line with the target of achieving zero-emission of carbon in ports in Malaysia by 2030.

“Our target is to roll out battery-powered or solar-powered vessels within three to five years, which should be the first of their kind in Malaysia.

“In Germany and Netherlands, they are already using battery-powered ships. We are going to see and learn this green technology.

“Actually in the Netherlands, more than 80 per cent of the local ferries and tugboats operating there are either powered by solar or electricity,” he said during Samin’s annual general meeting (AGM) here Saturday.

Apart from Europort 2023, Yong said Samin would be taking part in two other international trade exhibitions this year.

“The first is the upcoming Malaysian International Maritime Exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.

“After that, the Europort (in November) and in December, we will go to Shanghai in China, for the biennial maritime exhibition, which is the world’s largest.”

Earlier in his speech, Yong said the association had made plans for its fifth anniversary celebration, set for this October.

Moreover, he also spoke about the plan to come out with the second edition of the book on Sarawak maritime industry, of which the first edition was published in 2021.