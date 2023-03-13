Finance minister’s pol-sec lodges police report over Muhyiddin’s statement

PUTRAJAYA (March 13): The political secretary to the Finance Minister Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim today made a police report against Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on his statement of a prosecution plan against him using enforcement agencies to achieve the minister’s political ends.

Speaking to the media after making the police report at Putrajaya district police headquarters (IPD) here today, Muhammad Kamil said the report was made after finding Muhyiddin’s statement was defamatory and could create a negative perception on the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said based on the statements issued by Anwar, the prime minister stated that the government today under his leadership will not interfere in any investigation or action decided by the authorities.

Muhammad Kamil said MACC has the right to investigate any individual in line with the agency’s status as an independent body.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz when contacted confirmed receiving the report and that police will conduct an investigation.

On March 10, Muhyiddin reportedly described the prosecution against him as a form of political intimidation that was planned using enforcement agencies as a tool to achieve political goals.

On March 10, the former prime minister was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on six charges related to money in Bersatu’s account.

He pleaded not guilty to four charges that as the Prime Minister of Malaysia and president of Bersatu he used his position to receive bribes amounting to RM232.5 million and two charges that he received money from illegal activities amounting to RM195 million, as Bersatu president.

Today, Muhyiddin was charged with one charge of receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM5 million, and he pleaded not guilty. — Bernama