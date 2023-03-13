Kpg Wireless fire victims want authorities to expedite aid to rebuild house, says PAS S’wak

MIRI (March 13): Kampung Wireless fire victims want the authorities to expedite aid to enable them to rebuild their house in view of the upcoming Ramadan fasting month, said PAS Sarawak commissioner Jofri Jaraiee.

In a statement issued after handing over aid to the fire victims sheltered at the relief centre at Kampung Lereng Bukit community hall yesterday, Jofri said the fire victims had expressed hope that their house could be rebuilt soon so that they could move out of the temporary relief centre.

“PAS Sarawak would like to suggest to the authorities that those involved in the fire should be given special assistance to rebuild their house or they should be given house lots to build their own house,” he added.

Jofri said PAS Sarawak was sympathetic towards the fire victims’ plight, as most of them became homeless and did not have time to save valuable items such as furniture and appliances during the incident.

“They need a more comfortable place to live in so that they can carry out their daily activities as usual, as the victims had voiced their concern of the duration that they have to be sheltered at the Kampung Lereng Bukit Community Hall.

The fire at Kampung Wireless last Friday morning destroyed six wooden houses and partially damaged another three, leaving 80 residents from 12 families homeless in this oldest village in Miri City which is home to the Malay and Melanau communities.

Following the fire, the residents have been temporarily housed at the Kampung Lereng Bukit Community Hall.

Among those who have extended a helping hand to the victims were Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, Welfare Department (JKM), Miri District Education Office, SK Syed Othman teachers, Persatuan Kebajikan Islam and Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida), Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) Kampung Wireless sub-branch, and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Miri.