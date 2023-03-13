Kuching shop assistant fined RM1,500 for having illegal lottery ticket

KUCHING (March 13): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a shop assistant RM1,500 in default one month’s jail after he pleaded guilty to possessing an illegal lottery ticket.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Alan Lai Suk Fah, 39, under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

Lai paid the fine.

He was found to be in possession of the illegal lottery ticket at a grocery shop in Kuching North Land District, Taman Flora, Jalan Arang here around 2pm on March 4, 2023.

Based on the facts of case, a police team conducted a raid on the premises and inspected Lai.

The inspection found Lai was involved in illegal lottery sales and the police then arrested him for further investigation.

Police also seized a mobile phone and RM185.

The investigation of the case found a text message in Lai’s mobile phone containing an illegal lottery number.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Lai was unrepresented by counsel.