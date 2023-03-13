Lg Ikang fisherman lands huge 40kg ikan tapah

MARUDI (March 13): A fisherman from Central Baram had an impressive haul this early morning after managing to catch a massive ikan tapah weighing 40kg.

Balan Madang, aged 45, from Long Ikang caught the prized freshwater catfish from the Baram river.

He also managed to land a smaller ikan tapah weighing 10kg along with an ikan baong weighing 25kg.

Balan brought all the fish to Marudi town for sale and was pleased with the good response.

He sold the two ikan tapah for RM38 per kg to earn RM1,520 for the 40kg fish and RM380 for the smaller one weighing 10kg.

He also managed to sell the ikan baong for RM25 per kg to earn RM625.

Overall, Balan was proud of his over RM2,500 earnings for a morning’s work.