Lorry assistant killed in lorry-cement truck collision in Selangau

SIBU (March 13): A 38-year-old lorry assistant was killed in an accident involving a lorry and a cement truck near SK Sungai Sepiring along the Pan Borneo Highway in Selangau today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said the deceased, identified as Michael Nyanggai, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

It added that the cement truck driver and lorry driver were also injured during the incident.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 6.22am and deployed eight firefighters from Selangau fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the accident involved a lorry carrying fertiliser and a cement truck.

“All the victims were not trapped inside their vehicles and they were pulled out from their vehicles before the firefighters arrived,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to put out the fire on the lorry and carried out flushing to remove the debris at the scene.