Monday, March 13
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Malaysian lawmakers send well wishes to Michelle Yeoh over Oscars win

Malaysian lawmakers send well wishes to Michelle Yeoh over Oscars win

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (right) and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (centre) celebrated Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s Oscars win with her mother, Datin Janet Yeoh at a live viewing event in Pavilion Bukit Bintang. — Photo via Instagram/hannahyeoh.

KUALA LUMPUR (March 13): Hannah Yeoh and other local politicians have joined Malaysians in celebrating Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win.

The Ipoh-born won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, making her the first Malaysian to accomplish the cinematic feat.

In a tweet posted shortly after the historic moment, the Youth and Sports Minister used a quote from Michelle’s speech.

“Most inspiring quote for all of us aunties – “Ladies, don’t let anybody ever tell you that you are past your prime.” Hannah tweeted.

Hannah cheered alongside Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Michelle’s family at a live viewing of the 2023 Oscars.

Nancy embraced Michelle’s mother Datin Janet Yeoh in the midst of the applause and celebrations during Michelle’s win at Dadi Cinema, Pavilion Bukit Bintang this morning.

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng congratulated Michelle on Twitter, admitting he was nervous in the lead-up to her win.

“So, is there a public holiday tomorrow?” Lim cheekily wrote.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming praised Michelle for making history.

“May her story inspire many small girls, with true passion, determination & perseverance, nothing is impossible,” Nga wrote on Twitter.

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said Michelle’s win was a testament to her talent.

Recommended Posts