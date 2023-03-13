Malaysian lawmakers send well wishes to Michelle Yeoh over Oscars win

KUALA LUMPUR (March 13): Hannah Yeoh and other local politicians have joined Malaysians in celebrating Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win.

The Ipoh-born won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, making her the first Malaysian to accomplish the cinematic feat.

In a tweet posted shortly after the historic moment, the Youth and Sports Minister used a quote from Michelle’s speech.

“Most inspiring quote for all of us aunties – “Ladies, don’t let anybody ever tell you that you are past your prime.” Hannah tweeted.

In Kuala Lumpur for The Pride of Malaysia Exclusive Viewing Party OSCAR 2023 – with Michelle Yeoh’s family and @NancyShukri pic.twitter.com/sUqwrgK1w8 — Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) March 13, 2023

Hannah cheered alongside Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Michelle’s family at a live viewing of the 2023 Oscars.

Nancy embraced Michelle’s mother Datin Janet Yeoh in the midst of the applause and celebrations during Michelle’s win at Dadi Cinema, Pavilion Bukit Bintang this morning.

Congratulations Michelle Yeoh!! Pride of Malaysia! Reactions from Michelle’s mother, Janet and YB Nancy Shukri this morning at the Oscars viewing party in KL. pic.twitter.com/at4ShlAiuk — Deborah (@debdrizzle) March 13, 2023

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng congratulated Michelle on Twitter, admitting he was nervous in the lead-up to her win.

“So, is there a public holiday tomorrow?” Lim cheekily wrote.

So… besok ada cuti tak? 🫢 — Lim Guan Eng (@guanenglim) March 13, 2023

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming praised Michelle for making history.

Congratulations to Ipoh born Michelle Yeoh for winning the best Oscar actress award.She created history to be the 1st Asian who had won this coveted award.May her story inspire many small girls, with true passion, determination & perseverance,nothing is impossible. #MalaysiaBoleh pic.twitter.com/icOp3ZgnXC — Nga Kor Ming (@NgaKorMing) March 13, 2023

“May her story inspire many small girls, with true passion, determination & perseverance, nothing is impossible,” Nga wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Michelle Yeoh on your win! History created for Asia and Malaysia 🇲🇾 She’s the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Award in Oscars! Such incredible talent is a testament to how big of an inspiration she is to all women and Malaysians. pic.twitter.com/QqhsviXVub — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) March 13, 2023

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said Michelle’s win was a testament to her talent.