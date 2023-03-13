Michelle Yeoh wins best actress Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere’

KUALA LUMPUR (March 13): Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has become the first Malaysian to win an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards today.

She has also become the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the Oscars.

The Ipoh-born was honoured with Actress in a Leading Role award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once at Hollywood’s most sought-after award ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The other nominees for the category were Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

Roaring cheers from Yeoh’s family and friends filled the air at Dadi Cinema in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur where they had gathered for the live viewing of the Oscars.

Over 100 guests were up on their feet cheering and clapping once the 60-year-old was announced the winner.

Earlier, Yeoh’s co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan also picked up the award for Actress in a Supporting Role and Actor in a Supporting Role, respectively.

The awards season has been a munificent one for Yeoh with continuous wins at the most coveted award ceremonies.

Yeoh won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the recent Golden Globes Awards.

Last month, she became the first Asian actress to win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. — Malay Mail