Michelle Yeoh’s family, friends, celebrities gather at KL cinema for live viewing of the Oscars

KUALA LUMPUR (March 13): Oscars excitement filled the air at a cinema in Kuala Lumpur this morning with over 100 local celebrities and guests gathering in support of Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh.

Guests started arriving as early as 7am at Dadi Cinema at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur for the live viewing of the Oscars.

Among the guests at the viewing were Yeoh’s mother Datin Janet Yeoh; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri as well as local celebrities.

Janet, who was visibly thrilled and nervous upon arrival, briefly told the media that she was excited and wished her daughter all the best at the 95th Academy Awards.

Nancy also expressed her excitement for Michelle and wished her the best of luck.

“We are here to support her.”

The live viewing event was organised by A Next Star production and Fast Track Events in partnership with Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Dadi Cinema.

The 60-year-old is among the five actresses in the running for the Actress in a Leading Role award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

If she wins, she will be the first Malaysian to walk away with the most coveted acting honour in Hollywood.

The other nominees for the category are Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

Her co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan have already scooped up awards best supporting actress and actor respectively. – Malay Mail