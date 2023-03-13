Nine Indonesian men in Miri fined RM1,000 each for committing affray in public

MIRI (March 12): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined nine Indonesian men RM1,000 each in default four weeks’ jail after they pleaded guilty to committing affray in a public place.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Dinny Yugi, Ryan Manoala, Deowndy, Damil, Ribut Hadirat Minto, Rewell, Agustinus, Ronald Ri Cardo and Rio who were charged under Section 160 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which carries a fine of up to RM1,000 or jail of not more than six months, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the fact of case, all nine of them committed affray with common intent at Jalan Beautiful Jade Centre here about 3.10am on March 8, this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while all of the accused were unrepresented by a legal counsel.