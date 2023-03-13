NSJA hails first beach clean-up campaign as a success

MIRI (March 13): The Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) gathered more than 200 people for its first beach clean-up campaign, which took place at Marina Beach here yesterday.

NSJA president Andy Jong regarded the activity ‘a success’, and attributed this accomplishment to all the participants representing various government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), groups, clubs and individuals.

Themed ‘Sayangi Pantai, Sayangi Miri’ (Love The Beach, Love Miri), the campaign also involved the Miri City Council (MCC) as co-organiser.

“As media practitioners in Miri, this is one of our contributions in supporting MCC towards achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said Jong during a simple closing ceremony for the beach-up, at Miri City Hall’s parking zone.

Apart from the NSJA, the participants also included members of Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 Miri, Civil Defence Force, Future Ocean Borneo/ Borneo Ghost Nets Hunter, Laksa Runner Miri, Miri Hakka Association’s Youth Section, Miri Tai Poo Association’s Youth Section, Miri Clan Lau Association’s Youth Section, Federation of Miri Division Chinese Association Sarawak’s Youth Section, Lions Club of Batu Niah, Lions Clubs of Lutong, Junior Chamber International (JCI) of Lutong Miri, JCI Riam, Institutions of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) Miri, Sarawak Lakiput Association, Seeker Café, Miri Bulatan Park Taiji Qigong Shibashi, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Miri, and Pustaka Miri.

Adding on, Jong said the campaign’s objective was to raise community awareness of the importance of maintaining environmental cleanliness and their role in it.

Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii, who officiated at the opening ceremony earlier, expressed his delight in seeing the encouraging turnout for the drive.

“Thanks to NSJA for hosting this beach clean-up, a public awareness event that, I believe, has involved the most significant number of participants so far for this year.

“This is also in line with MCC’s commitment of achieving the United Nations SDGs.”

Moreover, Yii also emphasised the need for MCC to improve its efforts in continuing to educate the public about not turning the rivers and the sea into dumping grounds.

Later, he presented a cash prize to the participating team that collected the most amount of rubbish during the clean-up.

Persatuan Lakiput Sarawak took home the main RM350 prize, while runners-up by JCI Riam and IEM Miri and RTM Miri received RM250, RM150 and RM100, respectively.

Three consolation prize winners: Seeker Café and Bistro, Miri Thai Poo Association Youth Section and Bomba Zone 6, were given RM50 each.