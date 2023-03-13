Police: Road closures, detours in Kuching starting 5pm for Seng Ong Kong deity’s birthday celebration

KUCHING (March 13): The police are conducting several road closures and detours to give way to a grand procession in conjunction with the birthday celebration of the Seng Ong Kong deity.

According to Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa, the procession will begin at Hong San Si Temple in Wayang Street and travel through Jalan Tabuan, Jalan Ban Hock, Sri Aman Roundabout, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Bukit Mata, Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Gambier, Lebuh Market, Jalan Kho Hun Yeang, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Carpenter, Jalan Ewe Hai and end back at Hong San Si Temple.

“The procession will begin at 5pm and end at 12am, and is attended by about 3,500 individuals involving 40 vehicles.

“Road closures will be done at Jalan Gambier heading to Jalan Main Bazaar; Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg heading to Padang Merdeka; and Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang heading to Jalan Market,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

Members of the public are advised to use alternative routes to avoid congestion.

Vehicles passing through Wayang Street from Jalan Ban Hock are advised to head straight to Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman or through Jalan Wawasan to avoid congestion at Jalan Main Bazaar road closure.

Vehicles from Jalan Haji Taha are also advised to make a U-turn at Masjid Roundabout to avoid jams at the Jalan Gambier road closure.

“However, the need for road closures and detours of the road will depend on the current situation that deemed suitable based on assessment of traffic flow by traffic police personnel so that it will not disrupt other motorists.

“The public is advised to plan their journey during the procession should they have other matters to attend to in the city centre. They are also urged to abide by the traffic control signage as directed by the police.

“Vehicles are not allowed to park at the roadside to prevent further congestion,” he added.