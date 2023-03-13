Police seize parcel containing ‘cannabis toothpaste’ mailed to Rafizi, Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (March 13): The police said today they have seized a parcel containing a tube of toothpaste — suspected to contain cannabis extract — in a parcel addressed to Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Sepang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said in a statement that an officer working in the inquiry office of the Economy Ministry had lodged a police report regarding the parcel after receiving a call from the Pulau Meranti J&T delivery service hub.

“Based on the information received it was suspected that the parcel contained prohibited items, as last week as well the office of the minister of economy received a parcel containing ‘cannabis leaf’,” he said.

“The investigation found that the confiscated items had no connection with the addressees,” he added.

Wan Kamarul said that on March 10, at approximately 6.30pm, two police officers together with the complainant had gone to the Pulau Meranti J&T hub and confiscated the parcel.

The tube of toothpaste was labelled “Happy Green” with patterns of marijuana leaves in green and white.

The police found that the sender of the parcel bought through online shopping platform Shopee was addressed in Indonesia, while the recipient information was listed as “YB Mohd Rafizi bin Ramli & Anwar Ibrahim” and the Prisma Tower in Putrajaya.

The Ministry of Economy is headquartered there.

The case is being investigated under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 by the Putrajaya police’s narcotics division.

Section 6 handles restriction on possession of raw opium, coca leaves, poppy-straw and cannabis. — Malay Mail