Previously homeless 12-year-old to be sent to school, says Fatimah

SIBU (March 13): The 12-year-old child who was recently brought to Sibu Temporary Transit Centre (TTG) will be sent to school, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The child had been living in a makeshift hut in a bush at Sibu Jaya here before her mother Rose Akam, 53, was finally brought to the transit centre on March 9 along with three of her children.

“Rose Akam’s family was just brought in to TTG Sibu on March 9, 2023 and the youngest who is 12 years old has never attended school.

“They are without identification documents; however, TTG staff will help deal with the National Registration Department to get them identification cards.

“Coincidentally, on these two days, the Sibu branch of the Sarawak State Library is holding an Adult Literacy Programme where TTG residents will be taught to read, so I encouraged the child (Rose’s youngest) to join the programme in preparation for school,” Fatimah said when met at the Adult Literacy Programme at Tanahmas Hotel, here yesterday.

The programme included 10 residents from TTG Sibu and was held from March 11 to 12 with the aim of improving literacy among underprivileged adults in Sarawak aged 15 and above, while providing opportunities and space for lifelong learning.

“According to data from the Chief Statistician’s Office of the Malaysia Statistics Department in 2017, literacy rate among males in Malaysia is at 97.2 per cent and 96.8 per cent for females.

“This shows that the level of literacy is low, and it is not appropriate for us to not deal with this issue,” added Fatimah.

She said the programme also ensures that TTG residents will be able to read and write to further help them look for employment.