Restaurateur shines at tenpin bowling championship

KUCHING (March 13): Asian Youth 2013 Boys Singles champion Chong Jun Foo claimed his second Open title at the Sarawak Closed Tenpin Bowling Championship, which concluded at Megalanes Sarawak, Batu Kawa last Sunday.

The 30-year-old restaurant owner, who was the champion in the first edition in 2011, overcame Bong Kihow 440-424 in the final, earning the former the challenge trophy, the champion’s trophy and RM3,000.

Chong had earlier beaten Musayyar Khalid 522-392 in the semi-finals, while Bong outdid national youth bowler Gordon Tsen Fan Yew 474-424.

In the qualifying to the semi-finals, Chong was ranked fourth with 2,722 pinfalls, while Musayyar was at top rank with 2,777 pinfalls, Gordon second with 2,764 pinfalls, and Bong third with 2,735 pinfalls.

One-hundred-and-sixteen bowlers took part in the qualifier, comprising Block 1 and 2, each with six games.

“I am really happy and excited to have won this tournament again after 12 years. It’s always my dream to have my name engraved on that trophy again following my comeback in 2016 after nursing a wrist injury.

“I placed second in the previous two editions.

“In fact, I did not expect to win because I had only started training two weeks ago, as we were welcoming a newborn baby to the family,” Chong told The Borneo Post here.

On the two-block qualifier, he admitted that the lanes were really tough and the scores were rather close, ‘hardly leaving any room for mistakes’.

“I had a few bad games but luckily, I managed to cover lots of ground and finished in the fourth spot to qualify,” he smiled.

Chong said he changed his game plan in the semi-finals and was happy that it had worked well.

Adding on, he said his next target would be to win the Sarawak Hornbill International Open later this year.

“I would like to thank Coach Jackson Ting and Coach Angelo Koay for their faith and trust in me, and I am also grateful to Abas (Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association of Sarawak) for their support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Claudia Kumang Jakson scored a major breakthrough when she clinched the Women’s crown by registering 2,546 pinfalls over 12 games.

At respective second to fifth placie were Nur Aina Kamalia Abdul Ayub with 2,510 pinfalls, Andrea Tan Tze Shuen (2,471), Nur Hazirah Ramli (2,440), Nur Amylda Natasha Jemat Zaidil (2,387), and Marzainah Jayamara (2,368).

In the Senior category, Abas vice-president Robert Lu lifted his second title after posting total score of 2,565 pinfalls over 12 games, beating 21 other bowlers.

Eight pins behind him was Wagiman Kassim, while at respective third to fifth positions were Peter Pu with 2,555 pinfalls, Mohamad Amran (2,541) and Abu Seman Umar (2,486).

“I am happy to finish on the podium again. There had been very few Senior tournaments being run until recently. More countries in our Asian region are putting those in the Senior category into their Open tournaments.

“In the Malaysian context, Penang, Selangor and Sarawak are beginning to emphasise on the tournaments for the Senior category,” said Lu, who was actually selected for the Asian Senior Championship last year at Sunway Megalanes but due to time constraints, he had to withdraw.

“I started winning in 2018 at the Sarawak International Open Championships where I came at second place. There were no competitions after that.

“I won the Senior category in 2020 at the Sarawak Closed event, and in 2021, I placed second at the Men’s Senior Masters Championships,” he said.

“This year, the competition was tough since the Senior category was opened to those aged 45 and above, but the lanes were ‘kind’ to me and the handicap given was a clear advantage. I won,” he quipped.

“I hope to see more of our senior bowlers competing. I’ve done it, so can you.”

In the ‘Piala Persatuan’ class, Gordon who was recently roped into the national youth team, staged an impressive performance by winning the Under-21 title with 1,335 pinfalls, and finishing third in the Youth Boys with 1,335 pinfalls behind Ahmaddin Rejab Zaini and Eldred Kho Yek Zhen, who registered 1,360 and 1,335 pinfalls, respectively.

The Youth Girls title went to Nur Amylda who managed 1,264 pinfalls, followed by Claudia Kumang and Nur Aina Kamalia who recorded 1,263 and 1,248 pinfalls, respectively.

Other winners were Gerald Ethan Tony (Boys Under-12), Ahmaddin Rejab (Boys Under-15), Eldred Kho (Boys Under-18), Nur Fathi Fatihah (Girls Under-12), Andrea Tan (Girls Under-15) and Nur Amylda Natasha (Girls Under-18).

Among those present at the prize-presentation were Sarawak Sports Corporation sports development division manager Ahmad Rodzli Hashim, Abas president Sunny Si and deputy president Saifulbahari Shukri.