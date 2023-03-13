Review over supposed dress code imposed on visitors to govt offices necessary, says rep

MIRI (March 13): Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali should call for a review and clarification over the supposed directives regarding the dress code imposed by government offices and agencies on visitors, said Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii.

The state lawmaker highlighted this matter in a statement, issued in response to the recurring incidents of individuals being denied entry to government offices because of them not complying with the set dress code.

According to Yii, the dressing guidelines are not law and thus, the agencies should handle such matter in relevance to the actual situation, instead of ‘blindly enforcing’ the guidelines.

Adding on, he regarded such dress code imposed on the public as ‘being against the principle of providing good services to the people’.

“Members of the public usually visit government places like hospitals or police stations to ask for help. In this respect, the civil servants should provide good services to the taxpayers, and not turn them away just because of their attire, unless it is downright inappropriate or obscene.

“It is very unreasonable to deny the public from receiving adequate services from any government agency,” he stressed.

Yii fully acknowledged the need for the public to uphold good etiquettes, including wearing decent attire, in dealing any matter at any public space, but he also pointed out that in an emergency situation especially in relation to areas such as a hospital or a police station, the officer in charge should focus on resolving the serious issues rather than being too concerned the dress code.

“Fortunately, such incidents did not happen in Sarawak. This also proves that the government agencies in Sarawak have been relatively enlightened, rational and humane under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)’s governance.

“I hope such an incident would never happen in Sarawak. Anyone who encounters a similar incident, please lodge a complaint to me immediately, rather than posting it on social media.

“It would tarnish the reputation of the country, and it would take a long time to undo the damage,” said the assemblyman.