RM206 mln to upgrade Tawau road

TAWAU (Mar 13): The Sabah state government has allocated RM206 million for the upgrading of the 5.4-kilometre Jalan Utara Baru here and the project is expected to be completed by March 2026, said Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

The Sabah Works Minister said the project, which began on March 6, involved upgrading the existing one-lane two-way road to a two-lane two-way road, in addition to other constructions including work to upgrade six roundabouts, namely at Airport Lama, Hilltop, Taman Ria 10, Sports Complex, Taman Ria 11 and Utara Baru.

“Today clearly proves the state government’s commitment to ensuring continuous infrastructure development benefits the people and, right now, there are many other projects to upgrade other roads in the state which are awaiting allocation approval from the state government,” he told reporters after officiating the ground-breaking ceremony for the Jalan Utara Baru upgrading project Monday.

He also hoped that the Jalan Utara Baru upgrading project will be able to reduce traffic congestion and cut down travel time to provide comfort for the residents and, indirectly, create opportunities for socio-economic development in the surrounding areas.

“The selected contractor is reminded to carry out the work according to the stipulated schedule and specifications. Regular monitoring by the Public Works Department (JKR) is also important to ensure that the progress and quality of this project are under control,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shahelmey said he would conduct research on any structure involved in the project, whether they encroach into any road reserve, state government land or private land.

“We will give appropriate compensation to any private landowner involved in this project,” he added. – Bernama