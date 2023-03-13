Sabah coach gets marching order

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 13): Sabah FC dropped their first points of the Super League season as head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee saw red in the 1-1 draw against Sri Pahang FC in Kuantan on Sunday.

Darren Ting put the Rhinos in the lead with a headed goal in the 13th minute but Kpah Sherman capitalised on a defensive error and unfortunate slip to equalise after 26 minutes.

The Rhinos, in particular, had several chances including a Park Tae Su’s strike that came back off the post to win the game but Sri Pahang held on for the teams to share the spoil at the Darul Makmur Stadium.

To make it a dissapointing night, the Rhinos also lost their head coach in the 67th minute when a puzzled Kim Swee was sent off after he tried to seek explanation from the referee on a decision that went against the team.

The incident happened shortly after Darren Lok who was in a goalscoring position was pushed from behind as he was about to get to the ball that Park had headed back into the danger area.

“We knew that we came here with difficult situation … a different situation playing away from home.

“If we look at the whole game, it went rather smooth for us. Of course there were certain things that did not go according to what we needed to do but it was not easy to play when we get the fouls everytime,” Kim Swee told reporters after the game.

Kim Swee, who was not satisfied with the some of the decisions on the night, refused to comment on the referee’s performance.

“(The) referee is always right. Do you think referee is always wrong, referee is always right … let’s just wait,” he said.

Kim Swee also refused to elaborate on specific incidents that went against the team. Instead, he asked those who had watched the match to pass their judgement.

“I think Astro has live telecast, I think you should ask the Astro viewers was it a foul or not … I’m not gonna answer that.

“I’ve not looked at the video but clearly for me. Ask them, ask the viewers, don’t ask me … you will put me in trouble, because I’m already in trouble,” he shot back.

Despite all these, Kim Swee strongly believed that Sabah FC will bounce back and return much stronger from the unfavourable outcome in Kuantan.

“We know anything can happen in our league and we just need to be prepared all the time to face these hardships.

“For me, the more the hardships the more it will inject the fighting spirit of the players and to the fans, I believe they will back the team even more,” said Kim Swee.

The Rhinos remain unbeaten despite Sunday’s result but now trail leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) who are the only team with maximum 12 points from the opening four matches.

Sabah FC and Selangor FC are levelled on seven points but the Rhinos are second courtesy of their superior goals count.

The Rhinos will next face Penang FC at the Likas Stadium on March 17.