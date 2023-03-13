Saberkas Batu Lintang elects new committee members

KUCHING (March 13): Patrick Tan Peng Chuan was elected as the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Batu Lintang chairman during its triennial general meeting yesterday.

Liaw Hong Chin and Priscilla Yap were chosen as the vice-chairmen, while Adeline Lee was selected as treasurer.

The secretary post went to Wilson Tan, assisted by Kelvin Tsai and Soong Wee Hou.

The committee line-up comprises Chung Han Yi, Jason Chung, Joel Chung, Amberson Tan, Dester Lim and Ivan Ong, with Issac Lee as the co-opted committee.

Marvin Ong was made the advisor, while Samuel Desmond Tuah had been appointed as the auditor.

According to a press release, Saberkas Batu Lintang will be distributing 350 containers of ‘bubur lambuk’ at Tanah Putih Health Clinic at around 3pm on March 30.

Also to be held in conjunction with the event will be a blood donation drive and sports carnival programme.

Saberkas deputy president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is also Utility and Telecommunication (Utility) Deputy Minister, will be the guest-of-honour for the event.

Meanwhile, the newly-minted Saberkas Batu Lintang chairman expressed confidence that under the leadership of president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Saberkas can move towards a bright pathway.