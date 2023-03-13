Monday, March 13
SFC: Path to croc enclosure at Matang Wildlife Centre temporarily closed to visitors

By Antonia Chiam on Sarawak
A crocodile warning sign that has been put up by SFC in the vicinity of MWC.

KUCHING (March 13): The path to the crocodile enclosure at Matang Wildlife Centre (MWC) is temporarily closed to visitors, said Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

In an update posted on its Facebook page concerning the escaped crocodiles, SFC said crocodile warning signs have been up in the surrounding area of MWC.

“For the time being, visitors to MWC will only be able to view the orangutans, sun bears, macaques, porcupines, binturongs and hornbills,” it added

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding,” it said.

SFC, in Facebook post yesterday, said efforts are ongoing to track down the two crocodiles that escaped from their enclosure at the Matang Wildlife Centre (MWC).

The crocodiles measure about 10-foot and 16-foot long, respectively.

Members of the public who have any information or have spotted the crocodiles, are urged to call the SFC hotline at 019-8859996 (Kuching).

