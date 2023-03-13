Site for new fire station in Julau identified, says Local Govt Devt ministry

SIBU (March 13): The Ministry of Local Government Development, through the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Malaysia, has identified a site for the proposed construction of a new fire station in Julau.

In a Facebook post by Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng, the ministry in a reply in parliament said that the federal government land, measuring 5.75 acres, is nearby SMK Julau.

“The latest status on the proposed construction of this Category D fire station is still in the process of getting approval and land site ownership from the Department of Director General of Lands and Mines Sarawak.

“Starting this year, the ministry will also give priority to fire station construction projects for land sites provided for free or at a nominal premium rate by the state government or housing developers.

“This factor will be taken into account apart from the score of the fire cover study conducted by Bomba,” the reply said.

It was reported in December 2022 that Bomba Sarawak planned to add five more fire and rescue stations in the state.

Its director Datu Khiruddin Drahman disclosed that the new stations would be built in Julau, Lubok Antu, Dalat, Sungai Asap and Batu Kawa – adding to the current total of 38 fire stations including the new Asajaya fire station now under construction.