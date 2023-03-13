Six Rotary Clubs in Kuching to hold charity fund-raising run on May 7

KUCHING (March 13): A charity fund-raising run jointly organised by the six Rotary Clubs here under District 3310 will take place at the CityONE Megamall here on May 7.

The run, which is to support various community projects, is scheduled for 6.30am.

According to a press release, the six clubs are the Rotary Club of Kuching, Rotary Club of Kuching Central, Rotary Club of Kuching Jaya, Rotary Club of Kuching South, Rotary Club of Kuching Unity City, and Rotary Club of Urban Kuching.

“The charity run is to raise funds for causes that include Kidney Dialysis Centre, Cataract Operations, International Students Exchange Programme, Empowering Girls, Library and Literacy Centre, and Mental Health and Wellbeing.

“All the funds raised will be channelled to these community causes,” said the statement issued following the announcement on the event yesterday.

According to Assistant Governor of District 3310, past president Leonard Sia, Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million members who are neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change.

“We provide service to others, promote integrity, advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

“District 3310 comprises Brunei, Singapore and parts of Malaysia (Johor, Melaka, Sarawak, Labuan and Sabah),” he said.

Organising chairman Datuk Thomas Ngu said: “We are thrilled to organise this charity fund-raising run in collaboration with all of the Rotary Clubs in the City of Kuching.”

He added that they are targeting 5,000 participants for the run and welcome everyone to join them in making a difference to the community.

Registration for the run is open to the public until April 13.

Those interested can sign up through the event website https://www.kuchingrotarycharityrun.com/.

Registration fee is RM60 for the 2km category, RM70 for the 5km category, and RM80 for the 10km category.

Race pack collection will take place on May 5 and 6 between 11am and 7pm at the CityONE Megamall.

Early bird registrants are entitled to two running t-shirts, a finishing medal, and exciting lucky draw prizes.

In addition, the top 20 men and top 20 women in the 10km category will receive prize money namely champion (RM350), first runner-up (RM300), second runner-up (RM250), fourth to tenth place (RM100 each), and 11th to 20th place (RM80 each).

The organisers welcome contributions from the general public in cash donations or in-kind sponsorships.

For further details about the event, visit website https://www.kuchingrotarycharityrun.com/ or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rotaryrun2023/.

Alternatively, interested individuals may contact Ngu at 016-863 0516 or Run secretary president Eric Lew (019-868 0099) or email to rotarycharityrun2023@gmail.com.