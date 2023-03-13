Suhakam working to assist stateless individuals in S’wak apply for citizenship, says commissioner

KUCHING (March 13): The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) in Sarawak is currently working on assisting stateless individuals to apply for citizenship, its commissioner Dr John Chew said.

He said this included helping those who need assistance in registering for citizenship.

“At the moment, we take priority of our stateless individuals, such as the administrative difficulties related to distance from the registration (department).

“That is how we try to help stateless people which is to get themselves registered first on citizenship,” he said when paying Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah a courtesy call at her office here today.

Dr Chew said Suhakam plays its role as a watchdog for human rights.

“We monitor human rights issues here in Sarawak and highlight them to the community about their rights. We also engage with relevant state authorities to protect these rights,” he said.

He said his meeting with Fatimah saw discussions on the issue of statelessness in Sarawak.

“We are very happy to say that Dato Sri Fatimah is working very hard to get our stateless individuals registered for citizenship.

“We also raise the issue of children’s involvement in online gambling and vaping. Children who are exposed to social vices like these will affect their development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said both her ministry and Suhakam’s objectives were similar.

“We want to make sure that the people’s rights, especially children, are protected and their well-being looked after.

“That is the ultimate aim and because we have this same goal, it is good for us to work together because by doing so, we complement one another and can achieve more,” she said.

Also present at the courtesy call were Suhakam Sarawak head Sophian Osman, Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development deputy permanent secretary Colliner Gohe and the ministry’s Social Development Council executive secretary Dr Zufar Abdullah.