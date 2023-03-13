Taxation policy slows down Labuan economy

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 13): The Federal Government should review the taxation policy that contributed to the economic slowdown of Labuan Federal Territory causing the erosion of the island’s tax-free status.

Party Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Vice President Datuk Masiung Banah in making the call opined that Labuan will continue to lag behind the economic mainstream of the country if the government does not fully restore the island’s tax-free status.

The Kuamut assemblyman pointed out that although Labuan is known as the most important international offshore financial center in the region, the island has lost its ‘shine’ and is now like an abandoned ancient city.

Labuan island was once a famous holiday destination with duty-free shopping malls but that is the opposite now, said Masiung who is also the Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) chairman.

He said this when asked to comment on the issue of taxation in Labuan.

He is of the opinion that Labuan no longer attracts visitors because the price of goods on the island is higher than other states in the country.

“Labuan’s status as a duty-free island has been further eroded following the government’s introduction of tobacco products, cigarettes and alcoholic beverages as taxable goods since January 1, 2021,” he said.

According to Masiung, now only snacks such as chocolates, sweets and crackers are exempted from tax but the prices are almost the same in Sabah.

He said Labuan was stuck with sluggish economic problems and the main reason for the high price of raw materials is the cost of transportation.

“Because almost all consumer goods are transported from the mainland of Sabah by road and then by ferry from Menumbok. Most of the cargo from peninsular Malaysia and overseas was sent directly to the mainland of Sabah, causing investment in the island to continue to decline,” he said.

According to Masiung, folks in Labuan have aired their concerns through the chambers of commerce and national forums but there has been no positive response from Putrajaya.

He also said that some time ago the Labuan Member of Parliament brought a motion to the Dewan Rakyat as a signal to Putrajaya to return Labuan to the administration of the Sabah government.

Masiung urged the Federal Territories Department (JWP) to restructure the new policy of taxation in Labuan and restore all its status as a fully tax-free island.