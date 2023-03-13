Telco tower at Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong catches fire

KUCHING (March 13): A telecommunication monopole tower near Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong here caught fire last night.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak spokesperson said a report on the incident was received at 9.39pm.

A team from the Batu Lintang fire station was assigned to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire involved a telecommunication provider tower owned by Sacofa Sdn Bhd.

“Sesco disconnected the electricity supply and firefighters also contacted Sacofa on the incident,” the spokesperson said in a statement today.

The spokesperson said firefighters conducted a size-up based on the Rescue, Exposure, Confine, Extinguish, and Overhaul (RECEO) concept and utilised a 100-foot hose and water nozzle from the fire engine tank.

The fire was successfully put out and the operation ended at 10.28pm.