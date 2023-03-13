Three killed in head-on crash in Penampang

PENAMPANG (Mar 13): Three men aged between 17 and 58 died in a car collision in Jalan Papar Lama, near Nambazan here Sunday night.

The accident involved a Naza Kia and a Perodua Myvi.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said both vehicles were badly damaged in the 11.10 pm accident.

“Initial investigation found the accident occurred when a car drove into the opposite lane and collided with an on-coming vehicle,” he said in a statement Monday.

He said the three individuals had been identified and confirmed dead at the scene while a boy escaped with light injuries.

“The remains of the victims were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further action and the incident is investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.