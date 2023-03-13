Use positions, privileges to benefit S’wak, those appointed to federal govt agencies told

SIBU (March 13): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is now in a better position to serve the people as it is in the federal government and has access to the federal ministries, says Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

However, the DAP Sarawak chairman also stressed that while it was important for all the grassroots leaders and those working in the service centres to have the contacts of the officers of the ministers and deputy ministers, the purpose must be to help resolve people’s problems, and not to ‘cari kantao’ (seek personal gains).

“Those appointed to the federal government agencies must make full use of their positions and privileges for the benefit of Sarawak,” he said during DAP Sarawak annual convention held at a hotel here yesterday.

Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim, also the national DAP organising secretary, officiated at the event. Others present were Lanang MP Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, and DAP Sarawak treasurer Chiew Chiu Sing.

Adding on, Chong also underlined DAP Sarawak’s stand as an opposition in the state.

According to him, many are confused about this, given that the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is also part of the federal government.

“To me, our role and position is clear. We are the government together with GPS at federal level, but an opposition in the state where GPS is the governing coalition,” he pointed out.

Chong regarded such a situation as ‘not a first in Sarawak’s history’, in that this was the situation in the 1980s and 1990s where Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) was part of the federal government together with then-Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak, but at the same time, PBDS was still an opposition party in Sarawak.

“As part of the federal government, we help to formulate and carry out the federal government’s policies, relating to Sarawak in particular.

“As an opposition in Sarawak, we provide the necessary checks and balances, with regard to the policies of the state government.

“A vibrant political opposition remains a core pillar of true democracy, allowing the expression of all voices and opinions within the society,” he said.

Chong added that there were many areas under the state administration that needed to be addressed, such as economic planning that resulted in large numbers of Sarawakians seeking decent-paying jobs in Peninsular Malaysia, poor planning in public transportation, inequitable distribution of resources, as well as agriculture development policies.

“As such, our role as a constructive opposition in Sarawak is to point out these shortcomings so that improvements can be made for the good of the people of Sarawak,” he said.