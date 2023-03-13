Women encouraged to go for HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer

KUCHING (March 13): Women in Sarawak aged 15 and above have been urged to get themselves vaccinated with the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said cervical cancers are 90 per cent preventable and can be treated when detected early.

“I have come across information that the number of cervical cancer cases in Sarawak is the highest of all states and this is not good.

“That is why we need to double our efforts to ensure that number of women in Sarawak who are suffering from this cancer can be reduced,” she said during a courtesy call from the Pink & Teal EmpowHer Committee led by Prof Dr Awi Adi and Dr Abigail Jerip at her office here today.

The committee was paying Fatimah a visit to invite the minister to attend their upcoming Tutu Run & High Heel Dash Run charity event which will be held on May 14 at Saradise.

Fatimah pointed out as cervical cancer is preventable and treatable upon early detection, the government has rolled out vaccination initiatives particularly on focus groups of female students aged 15 years and above.

She said through vaccinations as well as screening programmes, the number of cervical cancer cases in the state could be reduced.

“This is why the ministry and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been very committed towards supporting health screenings and health awareness programmes so as to spread the word among the community, especially in rural areas where access to health facilities and so on are smaller compared to urban areas.

“If such programmes are not carried out in rural areas, the residents there will be marginalised and the risk of getting this cancer will be higher,” she said.

She also urged women not to be ashamed of undergoing cervical screenings as such tests can help to prevent the cancer.

On the charity run, Fatimah hoped that many will sign up and participate in the run to support women in Sarawak to prevent cervical cancer and also breast cancer.

Those who are interested to sign up for the run can do so at www.malaysiarunner.com.