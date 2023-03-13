Women’s involvement in developing technology important – US speakers

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 13): SEED or the Association of Sabah Social Entrepreneurs & Eco Development is organising a Women Entrepreneurship Empowerment Talk in conjunction with International Women’s Day 2023 at Wisma Bandaraya today, March 14.

The talk is in collaboration with Sabah Creative Economy and Innovation Centre (SCENIC) and Rotary Club of Kota Kinabalu Pearl (RCKK Pearl), in partnership with the US Embassy in Malaysia and will feature two distinguished speakers all the way from USA, Nancy Wang, the General Manager of Amazon Web Services, and Rekha Pai Kamath, Partner and Board member at Silicon Valley Social Venture Fund who will be discussing the topics of “Business Sustainability & Market Fit” and “Scaling Up & Business Innovation” respectively.

The Borneo Post spoke to Wang and Rekha on Monday about the event and how the importance of technology is in boosting women development, especially among women entrepreneurs in Sabah.

According to Rekha, access to digital connection and mobile data plans is important to the business community and in order to expand their market, women entrepreneurs must know where their markets are in this community.

“It is important to know how the customers access the market. You cannot build sustainable scalable businesses if you have limited channels of how your customers can reach you. So to expand their market women entrepreneurs have to think about what kind of customers they want to sell to not only locally but also nationwide and even internationally,” she said.

Low data plans or low internet connectivity should not be the reason for women entrepreneurs not to embrace digital technology as part of their marketing strategy or business plan.

Rekha said that there are tier two and tier three cities in India which had low data plans several years back but in a short time as usage grew, the telcos rolled out better data plans due to demand.

“There are ways to use technology in productive ways and one way is maybe you use payment gateways that allow offline transactions. This is an option on how women entrepreneurs can digitize their operations.

“You can accept case payments but you also have a mobile presence on social media. You must make it easy for customers to know about your product and that means to have your own e-commerce presence or be part of a bigger organization,” she said.

She added that customers prefer a certain way to access the products therefore local women entrepreneurs need to be visible to the market and to do so, she advised that they get help to establish their e-commerce presence for them.

“Maybe get them to help you to build a digital payment gateway for you. There are tools available to do that for small business owners. Look for alternatives, look at how your competitors are doing it or come up with something that you can be the pioneer of as it will put you in the position of advantage,” she said adding “there is a need for you to understand the customers’ business interest and make it easy for them as well as yourselves.”

On the importance of women to be involved in developing the technology that will help them boost their businesses, Rekha is of the opinion that it is also important for women to be involved in the creation of the technology.

This is because at the end of the day the technology is a tool to be used to solve the problems in the community, she said and stressed that an application used to solve problems in one community does not work in other communities.

“What works in one place does not necessarily work in another place which means we need women inside the community in Sabah to understand the problems from within the community and then design the solutions themselves,” she said.

Rekha said she can see many opportunities in technology for Sabahans women to create using existing technology and build on the solutions that would help them develop their business further.

Meanwhile Wang also agreed that women’s involvement in developing the technology is important as it builds equity.

“I teach business school classes in entrepreneurship and the model I apply is ‘See One, Do One, Teach One’. In See One, it is about technology that enables you to have digital access. I used to be involved in laying fiber optics cables in low income neighbourhoods for Google Fibre and this provided students and families there access to encyclopaedias as well as books online so that they no longer need to travel hours to get to a local library.

“Several years after Google made that investment we could see literacy, financial literacy, new businesses started as a function of that new knowledge. The ‘Do One’ is taking that knowledge and starting businesses and this is where technology can get you there faster because coming from the cloud infrastructure world, I can tell you there are many things to look after and women entrepreneurs should not be worried about things like that when starting their business.

“Entrepreneurship is like a marathon, it is a long race, you have everyone start together at a common starting line and also to get them to embrace equity. Then the ultimate goal you want the cohorts to do is ‘Teach One’ and this is where you take the knowledge and enable others to do that same,” she stressed.

On what their hopes are from the talk that they will have on Tuesday, Rekha said she wants to see more equity in the community which means economic empowerment, access to health, education and livelihood among others.

“And I want to see that impact happen from women leaders from this community. I just want to give them resources, any knowledge that I might have that may help them in their journey and inspire them to try and solve the problems so that they will have the confidence as to their future direction and how to go about solving the problems,” she said.

For Wang, she wants the participants to walk away doing one thing that they otherwise would not have done.

“That is how I measure impact. How they choose to uplevel their businesses. I want to empower them to teach their peers on ways to set up gateway payments, digital storefronts, websites and finally the power of analytics to fund their business decisions,” she said.