Zambry leads Malaysian delegation to three important Commonwealth events in London

PUTRAJAYA (March 13): Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir will lead Malaysia’s delegation for a working visit to three important Commonwealth events in London, United Kingdom from Monday (March 13) until Wednesday (March 15).

The events are Commonwealth Day Reception, Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) Meeting and Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM).

Malaysia’s foreign ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement said the Commonwealth Day themed “Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future” celebrated Monday, is being hosted by Britain’s King Charles III for the first time as the Head of the Commonwealth, with the reception being held at Buckingham Palace.

“It is an annual event that celebrates the shared values and goals of the Commonwealth,” said the statement adding that Malaysia became a member of CMAG in 2018, further cementing its status as a prominent member of the Commonwealth.

The statement said that Malaysia has been a member of the Commonwealth for the past 66 years, adding that the country hosted the 11th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 1989 and had the honour of being the first Asian country to host the Commonwealth Games in 1998.

“Malaysia’s active participation in these events is a reflection of the nation’s deep-rooted commitment in advancing the shared goals of the Commonwealth, particularly in promoting democracy, upholding human rights and fostering development among member countries,” the statement read.

The statement said year 2023 is significant for the Commonwealth as it involves the celebration of the Commonwealth Year of Peace and the Commonwealth Year of Youth, along with the commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the signing of the historic Commonwealth Charter.

It said Malaysia, which joins 55 other Commonwealth member countries to commemorate the Commonwealth Day Monday, looks forward to the upcoming Commonwealth events and meetings planned for the year 2023 and to the continued implementation of CHOGM 2022 outcome documents in fostering peace and ensuring sustainable development for the entire Commonwealth family.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs (Zambry) will also be holding several bilateral meetings with his counterparts, as well as, regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the statement said. – Bernama