APM Miri personnel destroy takraw ball-sized beehive on tree

MIRI (March 14): The Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel here destroyed a beehive on a tree in front of a house at Taman Pantai Luak yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, APM Miri said three personnel were sent to the scene after receiving a call from a 37-year-old man.

“Upon arrival at 12.05pm, the team was informed by the male complainant that he had noticed a beehive on the tree while he was cleaning the area under the tree,” it added.

APM Miri said the personnel then proceeded to destroy the nest – about the size of takraw ball – by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire.

The operation ended at 12.25pm.