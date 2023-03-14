Awg Tengah: Hydro project in N. Kalimantan will help S’wak realise Borneo Grid project

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 14): The development of a 1,375 megawatt hydroelectric project between Sarawak Energy Berhad and an Indonesian company in North Kalimantan will enable Sarawak to realise its Borneo Grid project, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Although the project is in Indonesia, he believed it will make it easier for Sarawak to implement the Borneo Grid project.

“Everyone knows Sarawak is emphasising on the development of the energy sector, renewable energy, hence we have the potential to help the area (North Kalimantan) develop its own hydropower in order for the area to be a main producer of power as well,” he said.

He was met after handing over land compensation cheques for projects in Samarahan at the Kota Samarahan Civic Centre yesterday.

On the North Kalimantan hydroelectric project, Awang Tengah said it will supply electricity to the industrial park that is being developed in North Kalimantan.

“We just want to develop Sarawak and also help North Kalimantan in its development as well,” he said.

In terms of its implications for Sarawak, he said it will firstly enable Sarawak to establish a connection in terms of energy transmission lines between Sarawak and Indonesia.

The second implication, he added, is more development in the Indonesian archipelago and the new capital of Indonesia, which is expected to have an impact on Sarawak.

Meanwhile, he also said that the Malaysian government has agreed to give priority to develop Tebedu, Entikong and Ba Kelalan, while also helping areas in Indonesia as well such as Long Midang.

Last year it was reported that Sarawak aspired to materialise the Borneo Grid and become the battery of Asean.

Through the state’s renewable energy sector, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak aimed to attain sustainable growth and prosperity by becoming a Southeast Asia powerhouse, providing the region with affordable, reliable and renewable energy.

Abang Johari at the time also expressed confidence that Sarawak could achieve these targets given its abundant renewable hydropower and natural resources.

He had also said the North Kalimantan project was progressing well in its preparation for the final investment decision and once the project was realised, it would greatly contribute to regional supply reliability, economic growth and prosperity.