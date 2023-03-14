Awg Tengah: M’sia, China investors interested in green materials manufacturing in S’wak

KUCHING (March 14): A consortium of investors from Malaysia and China have shown interest to invest in green materials manufacturing in Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

According to a statement from his office today, the representatives from the consortium had met with Awang Tengah, who is also Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment, to discuss their investment proposal.

This proposal is among many interested global investors who have expressed their interests to invest here, he said.

“Sarawak possesses many comparative advantages including availability of green hydropower which investors would leverage in their production as they strive to achieve carbon neutrality.

“The ministry will facilitate the company on their proposal,” said Awang Tengah in the statement.

According to him again, Sarawak is a preferred investment destination for low carbon manufacturing projects.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, said Sarawak welcomes investments that are in line with the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 that will create win-win for all via economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability in Sarawak.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh; the ministry’s advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais; and senior officers from various government agencies.