Body of man missing during fishing outing in Belaga found

SIBU (March 14): A man who went missing while fishing at Sungai Peliran Murum in Belaga on March 10 was found drowned on Monday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said the body of Leonard Siki Anthony Wini, 29, was found around 6.30pm about 300 metres from where his boat had been found, and some 800 metres from the Bomba control post.

“The body was recovered from the river and handed over to police for further action,” it said.

According to Bomba, the victim was on a fishing trip with seven other individuals when he went missing.

“A friend who lodged the police report on March 10 stated that the group only realised the victim’s disappearance when he failed to return to their camp site,” it said, adding the group had also mounted an unsuccessful search for the victim that day.