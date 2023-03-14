Dad to uni freshman bemoans exorbitant Miri-Kch airfare

MIRI (March 14): The father of a student who will begin her first year in university next week is appealing to the federal and state governments to address sky-high airfares within the state.

Idris Ahmad said yesterday morning his daughter received a notice to report to the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) campus in Samarahan by Monday.

When he looked for flights from here to Kuching, he was shocked to find they were well over his budget.

“My daughter is forced to take a flight next Monday, March 20, which is the day they should register at the campus since all flights this weekend are very expensive and most of the flight fares cost over RM1,000,” he told The Borneo Post.

“I hope the Ministry of Transport can do something about this situation as most of the students from Miri are registering in universities in Kuching this weekend.”

A check with Malaysia Airlines found that a one-way ticket from here to Kuching on Friday is RM1,060 with a three-hour transit in Mukah, while the other option is RM1,136 with a 12-hour transit at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

On Saturday, the fare is RM540, with a 24-hour transit at KLIA, or RM1,056 for a one-hour transit at the same airport.

The rate on Sunday is RM403 respectively for either a 22-hour or 19-hour stopover in Limbang.

All AirAsia flights for the Miri-Kuching route are fully booked this weekend.

Idris said the most affordable Miri-Kuching airfare is RM224, excluding luggage, on Monday.

“My daughter needs to be in Kuching by this week to settle her apartment,” he lamented.

Idris said he has brought the issue to the attention of Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin’s office.

He said he was advised by an aide to call the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) on the hotline 1800-18-6966 to lodge a complaint.

He appealed to the federal and state governments to alleviate the heavy financial burden faced by parents with children needing to travel away from their hometowns to study.

He also called on universities to give ample time to students to book air tickets at cheaper fares.

The Borneo Post has reached out to the Ministry of Transport Malaysia and Malaysia Airlines for a response.