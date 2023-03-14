‘Datuk Roy’ remanded for three days over Jana Wibawa programme

KUALA LUMPUR (March 14): A businessman, better known as ‘Datuk Roy’, has been remanded for three days beginning today to assist in investigations in connection with a corruption case involving the Jana Wibawa programme.

Lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, representing Datuk Roy, said the remand order was issued by Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim after granting an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The investigation is being done under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 which is accepting bribes,” said the lawyer.

According to Fahmi, his client presented himself at the Kuala Lumpur MACC office yesterday at 2.30pm, before he was arrested at 3pm.

In a statement yesterday, the MACC said it had been tracking down Datuk Roy, 54, whose last address was in Kuantan, Pahang.

Datuk Roy had been previously charged in court and sentenced to jail for corruption because he was believed to be the mastermind in the case. – Bernama