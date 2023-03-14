False accusations are unbecoming of devout Muslims, Anwar tells Opposition amid selective prosecution claims

KUALA LUMPUR (March 14): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he has been unjustly accused of selective prosecution and that religion is being used as a weapon against him.

In Parliament, Anwar said that people should not be punished without evidence, and thus, the same principle should apply to him.

“I want to inform the leadership of that side… you must remember as responsible Muslims, are you confident, do you have proof that Anwar interfered to prosecute anyone?” he said in comments directed at the Opposition bench.

“If not, then that’s callous — accusing people in the name of religion.”

Anwar was replying to a question from PAS’ Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari who wanted to know if the government was acting against the corruption cases that Anwar had been vocal about before the general election, especially the littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal.

Ahmad Fadhli said that the government was instead seen as focusing on issues that involve the Opposition.

Anwar stressed that he was still of the opinion that authorities have not made sufficient headway with the LCS scandal, but that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had assured him that further action will be pursued.

He also said that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption case is ongoing, and he has never interfered by asking for the case to be rescinded or for the related punishment to be reduced.

“I did not interfere. You can ask the MACC and attorney general.

“My instructions to them were that I support any action based on facts and strong evidence. But do not prosecute with a flimsy reason that can be questioned and challenged,” he said. – Malay Mail