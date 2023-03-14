First Sabahan leading National Council of Befrienders

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 14): One in three Malaysians or 29% of the population suffered from mental health issues, according to a survey in 2016.

In stating this, president of the National Council of Befrienders Malaysia, Jessie Ting, added that this figure remains the same now.

Jessie who is also the in-coming chairperson of the Befrienders of Kota Kinabalu, was speaking at the 10th anniversary cum charity dinner of the Muar Befrienders in Johor recently.

Jessie is the first Sabahan to lead the National Council.

“Befrienders have been in Malaysia for the past 53 years, and the Muar Befrienders is the second youngest,” she noted.

There are 71 Befrienders Centers in the world and nine in Malaysia and the National Council oversees them as the umbrella body.

Continuing, Jessie said that throughout the past decade the Muar Befrienders had done excellent work in giving hope and lifeline to those who were in suicidal thoughts and in general distress.

“This is in no small part for an organization that relies predominantly on volunteers.

“I am a volunteer myself and I know how it feels to be a Befriender. Giving your time is more valuable than money and through this valuable time, you have saved lives.

“I am inspired by your charitable deeds. Here I would like to commend the pioneers of Befrienders Muar who have left a legacy of love and service.

“What was started by the pioneers has culminated in this evening’s celebration.

“The theme of tonight’s dinner is ‘Night of Love’. Hope is one of the greatest assets in the entire world.

"The theme of tonight's dinner is 'Night of Love'. Hope is one of the greatest assets in the entire world.

"It is one of the greatest treasures we can ever find for ourselves.

“And it is one of the greatest gifts we ever give to somebody else. Hope provides us with motivation to persevere,” she stated.

The guest-of-honour at the dinner was the Member of Parliament for Bakri, Tan Hong Pin. Bakri is part of the Muar district in Johor. Also present was Muar Befrienders chairman Koh Chai Siang.